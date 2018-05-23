YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A little dog that was abandoned in a Starbucks parking lot is getting a new leash on life.

Latte-- as he's been named -- was brought to the Humane Society of York County (HSYC) last weekend after someone found him in Baxter. There was a note left in his pink carrier that read, "I can no longer take care of."

Photo: Humane Society of York County

Latte's fur was severely matted; shaving him took hours. The shelter said he was anemic, dehydrated, weighed only four pounds and had a broken leg. After Latte saw a vet, the staff learned just how serious his condition was.

"One of his legs is completely detached/snapped at the bone and will need amputation," HSYC posted on Facebook.

There was a positive note after Latte's blood work came back; they found out he was heartworm negative.

Photo: Humane Society of York County

The next step for Latte was going into foster care to get some meat on his bones and learn to trust people again. His foster mom picked him up Wednesday, and the shelter said he'd already started to come around behavior-wise.

HSYC asked anyone who may have seen the person who left Latte at Starbucks in Baxter to call them at 803-802-0902.

The staff thanked everyone for their prayers, donations, and concern but said Latte would not be ready for adoption anytime soon.

Animal shelters often have instructions, guidelines and restrictions on ways owners may surrender their pets. You can read HSYC's process on its website.

Humane Society of Charlotte also has a section about surrendering pets online with a list of alternative options such as pet retention assistance, re-homing and behavioral help.

PHOTOS: Dog in bad shape abandoned in Baxter parking lot

© 2018 WCNC