Don't "bee" a stranger | A new 'hotel' has just opened in Freedom Park

Freedom Park is one of the more picturesque parks across Charlotte but from the pavilion and up the hill to the parking lot is the new Bee Hotel.



Okay so this is nowhere you would want to check in but this is nirvana for a bee.



This is a great piece of real estate! Surrounded by plants and flowers that are an ideal past time for any solitary bee.



So this area right here is called the demonstration garden and was planted by the Master Gardeners of Mecklenburg County. This is a natural habitat for wildlife and insects that help pollen are North Carolina’s plants and food.



So the bee hotel was designed and built by a team of local Boy Scouts. The project was led by one scout named Grant, a Junior from Charlotte Country Day School who earned his Eagle Scout Rank (Way to go Grant) while giving back to the bee community.



This is just another highlight that makes Freedom park a great place to be! Ed Finman has been coming here for 70 years now and is a big advocate for this project!



“You know without bees we are not alive so every time we save a bee we are saving humankind,” tells Finman who comes to this part of the park often to observe the bees and hummingbirds.



Don’t bee a stranger this bee hotel has over 400 rooms (or holes) for bees to stay.