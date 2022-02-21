A community garden is laying the groundwork to nourish bodies and minds and kids are lending a big hand in the process ahead of spring festival.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A community garden is laying the groundwork to nourish bodies and minds.

And local students are playing a huge role in the process as they prepare for the upcoming spring festival in East Charlotte.

The Winterfield Garden youth club is on a mission to see their community garden thrive.

“I’ve helped plant strawberries, carrot, cabbage, lettuce, corn, green beans,” Johana Henriquez Morales said.

Beyond planting a variety of peas, they are using these gardening tools to learn more about science and health.

“This community garden is important because they are getting the kids outside growing their own produce. It’s also therapeutic for the parents to have some time outside in peace and nature.”

The fresh fruits and veggies were a lifesaver for many families during the pandemic. Garden Manager expressed how they were able to provide countless families with home-grown potatoes.

“I water the plants. I also plant stuff during the summer and spring. I get to help out paint new furniture to make the garden look friendlier,” Johana Henriquez Morales said.

Garden Manager Heliodora Alvarez works with the kids, so they are ready to open their pop-up farmers market this spring. And if their efforts pay off, the students will raise enough money for a field trip.

Mark your calendar for the 12th anniversary of ‘Dozen Years of Digging Festival’ on May 14th. Event organizers will host the free event across from the adjacent Winterfield Elementary School.