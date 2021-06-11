Exotic car owners drove into CMPD's Eastway Division so neighborhood kids could enjoy and build relationships with police

Exotic car owners drove into CMPD's Eastway Division for neighborhood kids to enjoy and build relationships with police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A unique car show entertained dozens of neighborhood children inside CMPD's Eastway Division Friday.

"Cars, Cops, and Kids" started with an idea of building better relationships between the Police and the people they serve.

Exotic sports cars like a Porsche, and Ferrari captured the attention of both young and old organizers tell WCNC.

"The purpose of Cars, Cops, and Kids is to recognize CMPD, what they do in the community, and it's to bring children in to meet the police to build a positive relationship," Stephen Rosenburgh, car owner and organizer, said.

Officer Jeff Wheaton with CMPD's Eastway Division said this event is a chance for young people to view officers as neighbors.

"With cars like these, kids are attracted to them, gives them something to look at," Wheaton said. "We hope these kids will see us as normal just like everybody else, who just happen to wear this uniform."

Bounce houses, and a grilled hotdog lunch added to the fun. Plans are already underway to roll out another car show at a different CMPD Division office in the coming weeks.

