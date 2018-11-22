CHARLOTTE, N.C — A Charlotte-area shop looks like a typical boutique, but it’s actually much more.

Fashion and Compassion in Dilworth helps women get back on their feet through a unique program and a special partnership.

Participants are women who've had a rough road in life – from human trafficking to homelessness. The program teaches women how to make jewelry; they get the proceeds to help support their families.

Carrie Stahl found fashion and compassion five years ago.

“I was in an abusive marriage for 27 years, and I have seven children,” she said.

Stahl said her husband kept her so isolated, when she finally got out, she had to start from scratch.

“When I came down here, I had to learn everything, how to function in society," Stahl said.

The Charlotte boutique took her in – like the other women they work with – and gave her a sense of community and a sense of self-worth.

Danielle Carelock is a single mother of six who struggles to afford bus fare to get to her main job. But she said Fashion and Compassion has given her a new skill.

“Once your piece is done you’re like, wow, I did that," said Carelock. “It helps you become a better person, for yourself and others. It taught me to be strong.”

Beads, Inc., a Charlotte store where they sell beads and make jewelry from hand, donates a lot of the beads the women at Fashion and Compassion use.

The jewelry shop is holding a donation drive through the holidays -- anything you could use to make jewelry -- drop it at the store. Beads Inc is at 339 Circle Ave. in Myers Park.

© 2018 WCNC