The fight for justice turns to artistic expression

With the help of local artists, boards initially put up as a preventative measure have now been given it new life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Artists in Uptown Charlotte started with the “Black Lives Matter” street mural, then turned to the wooden boards that surrounded office space on S. Tryon Street to create even more art to promote love and unity.

The mural project organized by Charlotte Art League involved dozens of local artists and even some CMPD Officers who all did their part to paint, share their message and leave their mark.

“I really want us to come together as a collective conscious group of people and realize we need each other,” said Deneer Davis one of the lead artists.

She said her artwork message is clear.

“Speak on a positive message of love, spreading unity."

But beyond that, the curators of the mural project hope this artwork might also spark action.

“One thing that I do know is that art starts conversation and art begins the healing process. It’s been seen time and time again," said Chandler Snipe, curator for Charlotte Art League.

Yet the artistic expression isn’t solely something you see, but also something you hear. That’s where the Rhythm Alliance for Justice comes into play. Their mission is to raise awareness, support racial justice, and eradicate racism. All through drum rhythms.

“There’s a lot of interest in expressing yourself. Expressing your emotions and communicating through rhythm instead of yelling at each other,” said Scott Swimmer a leader of Rhythm Alliance for Justice.

The group has played at Freedom Park for the last two Fridays and may continue if the public interest is there. As for the mural artwork in Uptown, the Charlotte Art League said they plan to keep the display up for the next 2 weeks and then possibly move it to a more permanent location.