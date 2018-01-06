CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you're looking for something to do that's out of the ordinary and unorthodox, here are some places to check out in the Charlotte area you may not have heard of before.

2018 Charlotte Pond Tour

The Piedmont Koi and Watergarden Society is holding its annual Charlotte Pond Tour on Saturday, June 2. The mission of the club is to promote appreciation for the hobby of keeping, breeding, and exhibiting goldfish and koi.

The public is invited to tour eight ponds in the area. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the cost is $10 per adult. Click here for information on where to begin your tour.

Open Swim at Carrigan Farms, Mooresville

The quarry at Carrigan Farms is open for the summer and ready for swimmers. The only open swim in the month of June is this weekend: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, there are all kinds of opportunities to take a dip during the week and other weekends in July and August.

New this year, all swimmers will have to sign a waiver. Click here for more on that plus everything you need to know before you head to the farm.

Autumn at Oz Festival, Beech Mountain

Land of Oz in Beech Mountain only opens a few times a year, and unfortunately, the "Journey with Dorothy" event is booked for June. However, tickets for the annual "Autumn at Oz" in September go on sale June 14. The festival features characters, collectibles, museum exhibit, performances in Kansas, new Emerald City layout, petting zoo and much more.

Click here for information on pricing and dates.

Big Rock Nature Preserve, Charlotte

Big Rock Nature Preserve is a hidden gem in south Charlotte. The geologic site provides a rare natural habitat in urban Mecklenburg County. In fact, the area is designated as a Historic Landmark by the Charlotte Historic Landmarks Commission.

The entrance is within a neighborhood. Google lists the address as 6500 Elmstone Drive. Click here to learn more about the giant rocks.

Big Rock Nature Preserve / Photo: Charlotte on the Cheap

Wing Haven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary, Charlotte

According to its website, Wing Haven is a "respite for birds and other wildlife and a welcoming place to discover the beauty and wonders of nature." Sounds wonderful, doesn't it? The gardens have several events coming up including Camp Wing Haven and Story Time for the kiddos, plus Food Trucks and Music in the Garden.

Click here for the latest happenings at the Haven.

Now get out there and explore!

