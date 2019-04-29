GASTONIA, N.C. — As the temperatures start to climb in the Charlotte region, dozens of local beekeepers will be busy cultivating honey from bees.

One beekeeper, whose hive can be found in an unexpected place, is Locke Bell, Gaston County's District Attorney.

Bell's hives are located at his farm and in a section outside the county courthouse.

"People get so serious at the courthouse. It's serious work," Bell said. "I thought it'd be fun to have a place where people can stand on the other side of these glass windows and watch bees."

Bell began beekeeping about 15 years ago to pollinate his fruit trees, and he fell in love with the hobby.

"They're delightful, and every now and then, I'll get stung," Bell said. "I can't be mad because I'm stealing the honey."

Bell gives the honey to the courthouse clerks, who sell it to raise money for a local food bank. He also uses the honey to make his own mead.

