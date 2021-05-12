How one dress store is altering prom dresses to create the hottest accessory of the season

The latest trend for prom is matching masks and dresses, with students going all out for the big night.

GASTONIA, N.C. — For high school students, prom is a special night, especially for graduating seniors.

Last year, students didn't get the prom experience. This year, several schools have figured out a way to make it happen.

“When the state opened up restrictions just a little bit more, so many schools in NC and SC (because we are right on the border) opened up and announced prom," the Marketing Manager at Poffie Girls told WCNC Charlotte.

Alicia Waters has been busying helping girls find the perfect gown. She said in addition to school proms, many parents are throwing "mom prom" if their child's school opted out of the dance for the second year in a row.

“It has been hectic, exciting, emotional and fun," Waters said. "There are people sometimes waiting by the side door for UPS to come."

Poffie Girls is a full-service designer dress salon in Gaston County. They are by appointment only to help keep staff and customers safe, and they are helping girls get creative with their look, which now includes a face mask.

"Normally every dress will need some hem or alternation, so from that hem, take a piece of the fabric, and your alternations specialist can use the pretty part on one side sewn onto a surgical mask.”

Below is the store owner's daughter at prom with a matching mask made from the extra material of her dress!

If you are on the taller side and don't have a couple of inches to spare on the bottom of the dress, as your alterations specialist if they have some extra fabric that still coordinates. It only takes a few inches to then sew and cover the surgical mask.