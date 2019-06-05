CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've all heard of glamping, the luxurious form of camping with maybe a little less of the great outdoors and a lot more of the posh life we want to live.

But what about gramping?

It's a way for grandparents to bond with their grandkids by taking a trip and leaving the parents behind. Experts recommend choosing cities with plenty of fun activities, such as Washington DC, Boston, New York and maybe even Charlotte.

"It's a win-win situation for everyone," Sarah Gilliland told Boomer Magazine.