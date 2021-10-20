Ride through the Great Smoky Mountains during peak fall color

All aboard! The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad is giving fall lovers an up-close view of Mother Nature's wonder in the North Carolina High Country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autumn lovers can now get a front-row ride through the North Carolina mountains to see the beautiful fall foliage with the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

The railroad offers scenic passenger excursions along its 53-mile track through the mountains. The train, which leaves from Bryson City on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, has been running since 1988.

The GSMR is currently offering its popular ride along the Nantahala River through the gorge to guests. The ride crosses Fontana Lake into the beautiful Nantahala Gorge. Dining plans are available, or you can pre-purchase a box lunch option.

Most rides are about four hours long. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets should sign up as soon as possible because slots fill up quickly this time of year.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts