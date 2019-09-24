CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your hangovers are so bad and you have to call out of work, you might want to look at moving to Germany.
The courts there are ruling the aftereffect of a rough night out an actual illness after a lawsuit against a company offering "cures."
According to the BBC, in its ruling -- the court said illnesses included even small or temporary changes to the body's normal state.
"Information about a food product cannot ascribe any properties for preventing, treating or healing a human illness or give the impression of such a property," the superior regional court's ruling said.
The timing is pretty convenient. Oktoberfest started just a few days ago.
