SHELBY, North Carolina — A Shelby man with ALS died in a van fire as he was heading to the Super Bowl. The man's family is speaking publicly for the first time since the tragedy on Saturday.

Ed Cushman had a dream of attending the Super Bowl, and was thrilled when he received tickets for the game from Team Gleason, an ALS charity. Ed invited his brother Rob.

Rob told NBC Charlotte he was driving his brother to Atlanta on Interstate 85 when the modified van he was driving began having problems.

"The van just started rattling really bad," Rob recalled. "[I] got out, inspected everything and then real quick, I noticed smoke coming from the bottom of the car."

It burst into flames, while Ed was still strapped inside.

"We couldn't get the wheelchair loose and back out," Rob said. "I tried to pull him out, but it just wasn't possible"

Ed died in the smoldering van. Rob is left with burns to his hand and leg.

While the family is mourning Ed's death, they take solace knowing he'll no longer endure the pain of ALS.

"He's in a better place," Rob said. "He's got his strength back, and he's okay now. Doesn't have to suffer."