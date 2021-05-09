How to buy a historic home

Buying a historic home has a unique set of challenges. We spoke to realtor Melissa Greer to get some advice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Buying a house can be a daunting task no matter how many times you've done it before. But buying a historic home brings a whole different set of challenges.

Realtor Melissa Greer says it all starts with an inspection.

"Getting an inspection is always important but in the case of an older home like this it is more than just procedure," said Greer, "A thorough inspection is a must since there could be some code violations like with the electrical or plumbing that must be addressed. I even recommend a structural engineer take a look as well."

An older home may require a few extra steps in the buying process but you will have a home that shows features you just can't get anymore.

"Some of these homes have elements of craftsmanship that are too costly to implement for most homes today. You really are buying a showpiece as much as just a home to live in," continued Greer.