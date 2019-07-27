CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A retired CMPD officer is recovering after breaking his neck while swimming at Oak Island Beach.

A week after John Diggs was injured, a Raleigh man and father of six died from a similar accident on the same stretch of beach.

It could take a year for Diggs to return to full strength, but after learning another man died from a freak accident just like his, he feels fortunate to be alive.

"I know I got a second chance," Diggs said.

Diggs and his girlfriend, Melinda Law, were enjoying a day at Oak Island Beach. Law was already out of the water, and Diggs was about to join her.

"I caught a little wave, but then another wave came down on the back of my head and drove my head into the sand," Diggs said.

The next few minutes are a blur. In shock from his injuries, Diggs called for Law’s help.

"I just remember standing over him, and I’m like, 'Do I need to call 911?'" Law said. "He was like 'Yes!’"

Diggs complained of pain in his arm. Thinking the injury wasn’t too serious, they declined an ambulance and had Law’s daughter, Macy Rapp, drive them to the hospital.

“I knew something wasn’t right because he’s really tough,” Rapp said.

Diggs had fractured two vertebrae in his neck. After two surgeries and a week-long stay in a Wilmington hospital, he’s now back home in Charlotte.

Exactly one week after Diggs’ injury, Lee Dingle died after a similar accident at the same beach.

“That really scared me,” Diggs said.

On a GoFundMe page, Dingle’s wife said an intense wave slammed her husband’s head into the sand breaking his neck. The 37-year old father of six succumbed to his injuries.

Diggs said his accident won’t keep him from going back to the beach, or even Oak Island, but next time he’ll definitely check the condition of the water before going for a swim.

