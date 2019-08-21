DAVIDSON, N.C. — When you think of a winery, you probably picture a vineyard and grapes as far as you can see along the countryside.

Davidson Wine Co. is bringing their own spin on what wine can be to downtown Davidson. And while they don't grow their own grapes, they do import them from around the world.

"We don't grow our own grapes, we don't have a vineyard, but we're importing our grapes from places like California, Italy, France and Argentina," said owner Lindsey Williams.

Williams quit her nine-to-five job as an attorney to follow her dream of opening the urban winery right in the heart of downtown Davidson.

"We want this to be a place where people can gather, and they feel comfortable," Williams said.

The old organ shop that used to occupy the space has been transformed into a chic, yet approachable bistro. There's even a cozy cafe inside where they serve small plates. You can even bring your dog to hang out on the patio.

All of their wine is made and bottled inside the store. Each bottle of wine has its own custom label that's made in house.

Davidson Wine Co. is open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website by clicking here.

