CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you think of a classic Carolina meal, you probably think of some really good barbecue, and of course Cheerwine!

The North Carolina favorite has been around for more than 100 years. It’s made in Salisbury but bottled right here in Charlotte.

"You really can't compare it to anything else,” said Joy Harper, the Vice President of Marketing. “Cheerwine has its own unique taste, and I think that's why it's been here for 102 years. It really has stood the test of time."

Joy Harper should know. She's in the Cheerwine family. She’s the great great grandaughter of L.D. Peeler, who came up with the sugary drink in 1917 in Salisbury. Sugar rationing was in effect for WWI, but Peeler found the perfect ingredient, a wild cherry flavor, and it instantly became a hit. During prohibition, non-alcoholic drinks often had names reflective of the time, Root Beer, Ginger Ale, and since Cheerwine's coloring was similar to red wine, the name Cheerwine was born.

Now, over a century later, the concentrate is still made in Salisbury, but the bottling and canning happens here in Charlotte, more than 10,000 cases in a usual production run. Then, it's shipped off to distributors.

So how does Cheerwine hold up, with all of the competition on the shelves? Harper said, even in a declining soft drink industry, they've had their best year ever and continue to grow

"We've stayed true to our roots, always carried the same values, never changed our taste,” she said. We're really thankful to our fans who've introduced it to all of their family and friends, and you know, today's consumers are looking for unique taste. They value independent brands and craft beverages and cheerwine fits that."