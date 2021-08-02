Louisiana woman Instagram deemed #GorillaGlueGirl, seeks medical attention after using adhesive instead of hair spray

In attempt to remove the glue from her hair, she washed the hair 15 times. She also saturated her hair in coconut oil to try to loosen it up but said it did not work

VIOLET, La. — A Louisiana woman has gone viral on social media after posting about a big mistake she made with her hair.

The woman in the now-viral Instagram video, Tessica, said that her hair has been in the same braided ponytail style for about a month.

The reason? She used an adhesive spray called Gorilla Glue for her hair instead of actual hair spray.

In an attempt to remove the glue from her hair, Tessica said she washed the hair 15 times. She also saturated her hair in coconut oil to try to loosen it up, but said nothing worked.

Saturday, Tessica posted to her Instagram page that she was going to seek help at St. Bernard Parish Hospital's emergency room after posting in the comments that her head was beginning to hurt.

In another update, followers saw another person helping her remove the glue with sterile water and nail polish remover pads she received from the hospital.

The video of the explanation has been seen by millions and can be found on several social media platforms, including TikTok.

There is currently a Go Fund Me account set up in her name that has already raised an amount of $1,565.

It's not clear if she's still rocking the ponytail as of Sunday.