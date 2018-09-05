CHARLOTTE, N.C. – They started hearing about mass shootings in elementary school.

"What if that could happen at my high school?"

"We shouldn't have to worry about that as children, but we still have to."

From gun laws to how safe they feel in school, it was a raw conversation with five Charlotte middle and high school students prompted by the Parkland shooting that has sparked a national movement led by young people. Hundreds of March For Our Lives rallies were held in cities across the country, including a march in uptown Charlotte that included two former Sandy Hook Elementary students who were inside the school when gunfire erupted in 2012.

These kids have grown up as the "mass shooting generation."

“Especially now that something so terrible just happened, it does make you think about things a lot,” said Hannah. “Are we safe? It could always happen to us.”

Her fears were echoed by the other kids during the emotional discussion.

“Every time I hear lockdown, lockdown, I just freeze up,” Devon explained.

Each one admits to having a fairly well-thought-out escape plan in their minds, ready to go if a shooter was in their classroom.

“My homeroom teacher, we have this closet that’s always locked. We could go in there,” Devon said, telling NBC Charlotte he’s thought of the possibility several times.

“A lot of times I think maybe I’ll get out the window, and even though I know my teachers will try to protect us, it’s hard if someone has a gun,” Hannah said.

“A long time ago, we would have thought it was uncommon, now it’s in our daily news report,” Holly said.

Four of the five said they don’t feel safe when they go to school every day. Devon said the two police officers at his school are usually “just hanging in the lunchroom.”

They all agree there need to be stricter gun laws and more people for kids to talk to.

“If they had more counselors to help, there would be less shootings and kids trying to harm other people,” said Sophia.

On March 14, exactly one month after the Parkland tragedy, students across the country participated in National Walkout Day as part of a nationwide effort to put an end to gun violence in American schools. Charlotte students were among the thousands to participate, paying tribute to the 17 people killed, 14 of whom were students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“This walkout is a very big thing for everyone. We are here to honor the lives of those who were lost at the Florida school shooting,” said Rachel McKinnon, a freshman at Ardrey Kell. “It’s definitely a sad time and we need to remember those who saved others and who risked their lives. They deserve to be remembered for all that they’ve done.”

It’s heartbreaking to realize these children have grown up hearing and thinking about mass shootings. But their goal isn't to just be ready, it's to be the generation that ends gun violence in American schools.

“You didn’t hear about these happening in the past, now you’re hearing about it,” Sophia said. “If we let it escalate, what would it grow to? We have to stop it now.”

