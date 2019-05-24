CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giovanna Dubuc is like most teens. She loves texting on her smartphone, enjoying a sport, and even plays the violin.

And chances are she has the most incredible arm you have ever seen.

In life, there will be things out of our control. But for 14-year-old Dubuc, there is now a world of possibilities in the palm of her hand.

"When I heard about the arm I was very, very excited," Dubuc said.

It's called the Hero Arm, and it's the first of its kind in North Carolina.

"My mind was racing," she said.

Hanger Clinic uses a 3D printer to get an exact fit. It has different grips -- a light touch, a hard grip. It even allows her to do fun greetings, like a peace sign.

Dubuc's mind sends signals down her arm. Sensors then activate the bionics and a processor brings it to life.

"It isn't until you actually put the prosthesis on where all of a sudden she fires a signal and the hand opens," Mark Elgart with the Hanger Clinic explained, remembering Dubuc's excitement. "She says, 'Oh!'"

"It makes me so excited every time I see it," Dubuc said.

Her mom and dad, Jenny Clemente and Manuel Alonso Dubuc, said their daughter is their hero.

"It's amazing to see her," her dad said. "The way that she's growing and she's using it."

Dubuc has a positive outlook on life and all the things she can do.

"Never give up," Dubuc said. "Even though that sounds extremely cheesy. Never give up. Keep going. It's always for a reason."

Experts say bionic arms will only get better with time. Doctors are working on nerve transplants to make bionic fingers even more agile.

