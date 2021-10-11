Jeff Gordon Foundation continues to give back

Otherwise discarded crayons were sorted and melted to make new crayons to be donated to the hospitalized children at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR just wrapped up its season in phoenix and soon-to-be Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman Jeff Gordon was back in North Carolina to give back.

Hendrick Motorsports earned its 14th championship Sunday when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Phoenix Speedway. Back in the Carolinas Wednesday, though, it was all about raising awareness for a greater cause.

The Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation teamed up with the Crayon Initiative to help sort and melt otherwise discarded crayons to make new crayons that will be donated to the hospitalized children at Atrium Health Cabarrus through Gordon's foundation. It's a simple gesture that will certainly bring some joy in a much needed time.

"It's also about the experience at the hospital and trying to find a way to find some sort of bright moment in what can be a really devastating or tough situation, and it's not just the children -- a lot of times the families are going through a lot too," Gordon said.

WCNC Charlotte's Ashley Stroehlein caught up with Gordon at the event. When she arrived, she was placed on a team to compete in the crayon sorting and packing process. Gordon told Stroehlein it's been important to him to work with families of children who are undergoing treatment.

"To have a way to go and make things colorful through drawing and artwork and crayons, and so the Crayon Initiative does all of those things," he said. "Not only do those crayons get delivered to hospitals and help kids become creative or step away, but they also raise awareness for great causes."

