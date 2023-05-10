JCSU exhibit honors Negro League pioneers

A new exhibit at Johnson C. Smith University pays tribute to Charlotte's Negro League pioneers, including the Hornets of the early 1900s.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new exhibit that opened on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University honors the history of baseball, specifically the Negro Leagues.

There was a time when African Americans weren't allowed to play in the major leagues. Because of that, the Negro Leagues fielded all-Black teams of professional players. Negro League baseball became very popular across the South dating back to the early 1900s.

Charlotte was home to a number of Black minor league teams, including the Charlotte Black Hornets in the early 1900s. Other teams included the Charlotte Red Sox, Charlotte Quicksteps and the Charlotte Sluggers.

The Negro Leagues Baseball exhibit can be seen at JCSU's James B. Duke Memorial Library. It features a collection of photos and artifacts from Charlotte's Negro League teams and JCSU's baseball team, along with loaned pieces from the Negro League Museum in Kansas City.

