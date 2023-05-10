x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Features

JCSU exhibit honors Negro League pioneers

A new exhibit at Johnson C. Smith University pays tribute to Charlotte's Negro League pioneers, including the Hornets of the early 1900s.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 1942, file photo, Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars. Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history. The league said Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, it was "correcting a longtime oversight in the game's history" by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new exhibit that opened on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University honors the history of baseball, specifically the Negro Leagues

There was a time when African Americans weren't allowed to play in the major leagues. Because of that, the Negro Leagues fielded all-Black teams of professional players. Negro League baseball became very popular across the South dating back to the early 1900s. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Charlotte was home to a number of Black minor league teams, including the Charlotte Black Hornets in the early 1900s. Other teams included the Charlotte Red Sox, Charlotte Quicksteps and the Charlotte Sluggers. 

The Negro Leagues Baseball exhibit can be seen at JCSU's James B. Duke Memorial Library. It features a collection of photos and artifacts from Charlotte's Negro League teams and JCSU's baseball team, along with loaned pieces from the Negro League Museum in Kansas City. 

Click here to learn more about the James B. Duke Memorial Library at Johnson C. Smith University.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

More Videos

In Other News

Small beehives making a big impact in Charlotte

Before You Leave, Check This Out