Kannapolis native part of all-civilian crew SpaceX crew

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis native, Chris Sembroski, was part of the four-person Inspiration4 crew that officially became the first team without professional astronauts to reach space aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon ship.
The crew, who spent months training for this exact moment will spend three days in space after the successful launch Wednesday evening.
SpaceX’s recycled rocket soared Wednesday night from the same Kennedy Space Center pad used by the company’s three previous astronaut flights for NASA. But this time, the Dragon capsule aimed for an unusually high orbit, 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.
Contributing information from the Associated Press.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.