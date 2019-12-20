CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Preschools all over North Carolina worked together to raise thousands for Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.

From selling cookies to hosting an art auction, all 10 of Chesterbrook Academy’s preschools worked hard for donations.

After raising almost $7,000, they celebrated at the Make-A-Wish office in Charlotte.

“These children that get wishes granted need some happiness in their life and it just makes my heart happy that we can be a part of that,” said Melissa House, Chesterbrook Academy principal and parent.

When donations are made to Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina, it helps them grant wishes to local children with critical illnesses.

“The average cost of a wish is around $6,000,” said Dana Nobles with Make-A-Wish.

She added around 350 wishes were granted this year.