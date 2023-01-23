Lancaster nonprofit provides blessings in bags every week

Hope in Lancaster is fueled by the community and their effort to fill the stomachs of those who need it.

LANCASTER, S.C. — In the heart of Lancaster County sits the City of Lancaster, a fitting name as it acts as the heartbeat of the county by fulfilling so many needs.

Hope in Lancaster is the catalyst for that mission, handing out blessings in a bag every Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m. But, you better get there early because it fills up fast.

Hope in Lancaster is a place that represents a need that has grown exponentially over the last few years. On any given Thursday, there could be nearly 100 cars, filled with people waiting for non-perishable food items.

It's not just the employees that turn out every week, but faithful volunteers that make the trip to help. Some volunteers even get in line to make sure others have food.

"I can't stand to see anyone hungry or say that they're hungry. There are too many places here in Lancaster County that give out food," Virginia Harris, a volunteer at Hope in Lancaster, told WCNC Charlotte.

Virginia's brother, Odell Craig, also comes every week to make sure those who do not have the means to get there are not forgotten.

"I give my food away because some of them have no transportation. Some do have it, but don't come," said Craig.

The food pantry takes in a truck from Second Harvest every week to prepare for this event. It's a long-standing partnership that helps fuel this initiative to give back to the community.

Although the truck does bring food, there are still needs that go unmet.

If you would like to make a donation to Hope in Lancaster, click here.