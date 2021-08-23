'Just be yourself': Lemonade exhibit gives women of color a chance to showcase art

Charlotte's Lemonade Exhibition focused on women in art, music and tech who fearlessly tell their stories through creativity and authenticity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

That's the message behind, the Lemonade Exhibit, one of the most creative art exhibitions at The Underground in Charlotte this weekend.

The Lemonade Exhibition put a spotlight on women of color and how they authentically express themselves through art, music and technology. Over a dozen artists from the Carolinas and across the country took part in the event.

The artists hope their work will inspire upcoming artists to feel free to be themselves.

"Just be yourself," said Jamea Naje Marlowe. "If you're authentically yourself, the likes, the Instagram posts, the follows, they'll come. People will love you before they love whatever product you make. Just be yourself."

Organizers of the exhibit expect to host another event for the community early next year.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts