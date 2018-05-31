CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you're a dog mom or dad, you know the grooming process can be stressful, especially at bath time.

For Rob and Megan Hoover, who live just outside of Charlotte, getting their rescue dogs clean was quite the struggle. Gia would hide; Napoleon stood frozen in fear.

So they got to thinking -- how could they make the experience more pleasant?

"We had heard of people smearing peanut butter on their tub or shower walls, but that didn’t seem sanitary or safe for our beloved pups," the couple said.

After brainstorming ideas, drawing designs and developing prototypes, Bath Buddy was born. Here's how it works: You smear peanut butter on the lick pad, stick it to the tub or shower with the suction cup -- and your pup is occupied. When bath time is over, Bath Buddy can go in the dishwasher, and there's no mess.

The couple began a Kickstarter campaign for Bath Buddy in March and doubled the goal by the end.

"We were so very excited to see that lots of other people liked our product, and believed in us enough to buy one," said Megan.

They now sell the product on their website and recently launched it on Amazon. So far, entrepreneurship looks good on the Hoovers, but they haven't quit their day jobs just yet.

"We have a goal in mind to reach before we take the plunge and leave our jobs. Until then, we’ll just keep packing and shipping Bath Buddies to our awesome customers around the world."

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The couple has a system down pat that involves maintaining the website, fulfilling orders and handling customer service. They also plan to expand the line.

"We are starting to work on developing other pet products. It makes us so happy that our little product has helped so many dog owners (and dogs), that we can’t wait to do it again and again," Megan said.

The Hoovers have also discovered Bath Buddy is helping dog handlers outside the tub.

"We’ve gotten so much feedback from veterinarians and groomers who use their Bath Buddy for things other than bathing the dogs. Vets use it as a distraction device when doing exams, giving injections, etc.," said Megan. "Groomers love it for things like trimmings nails, etc."

What will they come up with next?

© 2018 WCNC