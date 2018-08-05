CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local dance team made up of unique children is hoping to raise enough money to compete in a national competition.

Miss Donna's School of Dance has a program called "A Chance to Dance," which gives children with disabilities an opportunity to move.

One of the team members, Ava, is a 10-year-old miracle.

"We actually found out she was blind when she was two months old," her mother, Rachel Wright said. "We also found out when she was 11 months old that she had schizencephaly, so that means she's missing a portion of the right side of her brain."

According to doctors, Ava was never supposed to walk, talk, see.

"Basically be a vegetable," Rachel remembers being told.

But Ava's proving them wrong and continues to show that she was meant to dance.

"These kids are the most amazing kids in the world," Kim Smith, their dance instructor told NBC Charlotte.

The differently-abled team of 10 competes against typical children. A Chance to Dance one of the only teams solely made up of kids with multiple disabilities.

Even with the obstacles, they're breaking records.

"Last weekend in Spartanburg, we were at the believe competition and they actually took first in their category and overall for their division," Smith said. "And they received a golden ticket."

A golden ticket means an opportunity to compete in the world dance championship. That is if they can get there.

"We are a little worried about how they are all going to get there," Rachel said. "It's very expensive, but Ava believes God is going to make a way."

If you'd like to help get the team to New Jersey for the big competition this summer, you can click here for more information.

© 2018 WCNC