UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A Waxhaw man said he felt the temptation of a lifetime when a $1 million check showed up in his mailbox.

Eric Gabriel and his family just returned to the states from Korea a few months ago and were still in the process of transferring over their money.

Gabriel said he was expecting a cashier's check from Bank of America but what he received was much more than he should.

The check: $1,000,017.98, made out to him and his wife, signed by two managers at the bank.

"My heart skipped a beat, and I looked at my wife and I told her about it and she jumped up and down," Gabriel said.

He said his first thought was what anyone else would think: "We need to go and cash this!"

Gabriel said it was a tempting thought: he has been out of work for the last few months.

"I have all the reason to need this," he said.

Gabriel said his family sat down and started discussing the pros and cons.

"We knew that if we cashed it we would have to leave the country," he said.

His conscience kicked in.

"After battling my flesh for awhile and my thoughts and desires, and my hopes for the family and what the money could do for us, I decided that it actually wasn't a benefit for us, it was actually a curse," Gabriel said.

So, Gabriel said he did what he believes Jesus would do: he went down to his local bank branch and returned the check.

"They were just shocked!" he said.

Gabriel says he still has a tempting thought or two.

"I still wonder if I did the right thing, but I know I did," he says. "My family's walk with the Lord is more important than money."

A spokeswoman with Bank of America confirmed they had accidentally sent the family a check with the wrong amount. The spokeswoman added the bank later issued the correct amount and the issue has been resolved.

