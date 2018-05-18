LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- The sheriff of Lancaster County sheriff was honored in a big way this week. Sheriff Barry Faile was named Sheriff of the Year by the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association.

Sheriff Faile has worked for the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office since 1989 when he started as a patrol deputy. He started his first term as sheriff in 2009.

Sheriff Faile was nominated by the current Sheriff of the Year, Sheriff Phillip Thompson of Horry County, and Sheriff Lee Foster of Newberry County, who is also a former Sheriff of the Year award winner.

“Since elected, Sheriff Faile has been an advocate for the Sheriffs' Association and works tirelessly to promote the Association in a positive light across the state. Sheriff Faile’s life and career has centered on serving others and is certainly worthy of recognition as Sheriff of the Year," Thompson and Foster said.

Sheriff Faile will receive his award in July at the Association’s Annual Conference which will be held in Myrtle Beach. Moseley Architects will also present Sheriff Faile with a check for $1,000 for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

"We hope Sheriff Faile can use this donation to further implement his vision for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. It is our belief that this award will yield greater things, not only for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office but also for the citizens of Lancaster County,” said Todd Davis, a representative for Moseley Architects.“

