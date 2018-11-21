CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dog’s ashes will be returned to the family thanks to a unique find in a thrift store.

Angel Moore said she was visiting Charlotte the week before Thanksgiving when she went shopping at the Value Village Thrift Store on South Boulevard and found what she thought was a pretty container.

She said the container turned out to be an urn filled with the ashes of a dog named Pugsley Beaman who died on Aug. 1, 2013.

"It made me sad that someone loved this animal so much that it ended up there,” Moore said.

Moore bought the container hoping to find Pugsley’s former owner by posting pictures of it on Facebook. The photos were shared across the internet, and, eventually, the news got back to the family of Trena Tweed in Indian Trail.

►RELATED: Woman who bought urn with dog's ashes at thrift store looking for owner

“My brother called me and said, ‘Trena Lynn, do you know what’s going on?' I’m like no, he’s like 'Pugsley’s on the news there in Charlotte.' I’m like oh, my gosh, you’re kidding me,” Tweed said.

Tweed said her father, Charles Beaman, passed away in June, and her mother, Trena Beaman, passed a few years ago. She has been going through their possessions and memories recently in preparation for an estate sale.

Among them were the ashes of her parents' beloved pug, Pugsley.

“Pugsley was crazy, yep, he was crazy,” Tweed said. “He was very active, very barky, loved to play, loved his little squirrel toy.”

Tweed said Pugsley was her mother’s companion who followed her everywhere. He lived to be 14 years old.

“She had him cremated, and yeah, he meant a lot to her,” Tweed added.

As Tweed was going through her parents' items, Pugsley’s urn must have been placed in the donation pile by mistake, she said.

“I guess that’s how all of this happened was Pugsley ended up in the wrong box, yikes,” Tweed said.

She spoke to Moore, who lives in South Boston, Va., after word spread that she had bought the ashes. Tweed said her family will probably let Moore keep the container as a way to remember this whole ordeal, and they are working to bring Pugsley’s ashes back home after his last adventure.

“He just was mischievous his whole life,” Tweed said.

© 2018 WCNC