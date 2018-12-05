WALLIS, Texas - This month there are plenty of proud parents attending their children’s graduations ceremonies, but one Wallis mother isn’t only going to both of her kids' -- they’re also going to hers.

Terri Hardin and her kids Lauryn, 20, and Lyndon, 18, call themselves the Hardin 3. They're a close-knit family who now has more than blood in common; they are all earning degrees in the same month.

On Thursday, Terri, who is 53, earned her associate's of science degree in education from Blinn College which is a dream more than 30 years in the making.

“It was truly, truly exciting,” Terri Hardin said.

She was born and raised in Wallis and graduated from Brazos High School in the '80s. After high school, she did briefly attend college but stopped to work with a plan to go back.

However, life happened.

“I got married, had my kids and I was like… well, I’ll wait until they’re older," she said.

She worked and supported her children in school and sport, but as the years passed, her desire to graduate didn’t.

“You try to do things to make sure your kids are proud of you, to set the ways that they should go," she said. "I feel like at first I kind of failed at that, because I’m pushing them to go to college, and then I didn’t finish.”

When her daughter Lauryn signed up for classes at Blinn College she encouraged her mom to sign up too, and she did.

On Thursday, Lauryn also earned her associates degree in science psychology walked across the stage right before her mother.

“We actually got to stand together and had no idea! That was really exciting for us," Lauryn Hardin said.

Terri’s son Lyndonwas there cheering them both on.

“Oh, that was amazing,” Lyndon Hardin said. “She put her life on pause and took care of me and my sister, and when she found it was time, she went back to college and accomplished graduating.”

Later this month, he graduates from Brazos High School.

The trio even took their graduation photos together.

“It was just a really happy moment,” Lyndon Hardin said.

For Terri, her walk across the stage was a moment that came later than she thought she would have liked at first but turned out to be perfect timing.

When asked if her kids told Terri they were proud of her, “Oh, yes. Yes,” she answered. “And hugs and kisses and all that good stuff! It felt good. It made my heart bigger than what it was. Just really...was a good feeling.”

In the fall, Terri’s going to University of Houston-Victoria to earn her bachelor's degree in education then wants to be a teacher.

Lauryn is headed to Sam Houston State University to continue studying psychology, then she eventually wants to go to medical school. Lyndon will attend University of Texas-San Antonio this fall where he’ll play football as a walk on and study Kinesiology.

