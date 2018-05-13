CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- “The days will be long, but the years will be short.”

That’s what one friend told me when I was pregnant with my daughter. Truer words were never spoken!

The lineage of motherhood

Being a mother can be overwhelming and exhausting, but it’s also so rewarding. I love that we set aside a day to honor the mothers in our lives. I appreciate my mother now more than ever. From pregnancy to dealing with a teenage daughter, she really was super mom!

Now that she’s “Mimi”, she really is superwoman. I have a mother who I can constantly call on, who’s always ready to listen, who will drive to help me at a moment’s notice, who can help with gifts or decorating a nursery. This woman can seriously do anything.

I shouldn’t be surprised. Her mother is the exact same way! And her mother, my great-grandmother, was truly remarkable. She lived to be 105! Her favorite quote was “smile and the world will smile with you.”

My paternal grandmother is still going strong at the age of 99! She is a firecracker with an incredible sense of humor. I can only hope to live up to the example these incredible women have set for me.

The sweetest things

My daughter’s daycare had a “Muffins with Mom” event for Mother’s Day. My two-year-old gave me some artwork she did and a card called “Best Mom Award.” Blair had filled in the blank on the card stating, “You are the BEST mom because... you make me laugh!” I thought it was just the sweetest thing!

Then I called my husband after the party, I could barely tell him about the card because this eight-month pregnant mama started crying! He was like, “What did the card say? Why are you the best mom?” I responded bawling, “Because I make her laugh!” All you pregnant, emotional moms can relate, right?

As a mother of a two-year-old, almost three, I’m really enjoying this season with my daughter. She loves snuggle time with mommy and giving me kisses. It just melts my heart every time.

Trying to be the perfect mom

When I found out I was having a daughter, I was a little nervous. I was once a teenage daughter! I worry about the future. I worry if I’m doing everything right. But then I’m reminded… our babies don’t need perfect moms. They just need real moms giving them that perfect motherly love.

I try to remind myself not to live in the future or worry about “to do lists”. I try not to look back at the past but enjoy the present moment that God has given me as a mother. This especially rings true now with these last few weeks before our son arrives.

On this Mother’s Day, I’ve been thinking about all the moms out there. Some of you work full-time jobs. Some of you are stay-at-home moms. No matter what kind of mom you are, I just want you to know that you’re doing a great job!

As I left my daughter’s “Muffins with Mom” event, she kept hugging me and told me not to leave. Usually, she runs right to the playground and has no problem saying bye. However, on this day, she wanted her mommy. I could’ve just cried right then and there.

I know a lot of you, like me, deal with mom guilt. Are we spending enough time with our kids? Are we working too much? Even on the hardest days, I always try to tell myself, "You’re enough, you’re doing a good job, you’re a good mom.”

Taking care of yourself

For all you stay at home moms, God bless you. I’ve never been more exhausted than when I was home taking care of a newborn 24/7 during maternity leave. I sometimes look back on my time with my daughter during those first few precious months. I swear I didn’t leave the house the first month after she was born.

When I finally got the courage to get out of the house, wash my hair and change out of my sweats, I was a whole new person. I always told my new mama friends after that to take care of yourself! Don’t be afraid to have someone else watch the baby. Get out and breathe some fresh air! You deserve it, mama!

Getting real

I love the Mom to Mom Facebook groups. When I see moms post about what they gave their kids for dinner, it makes me feel so much better about how many nights a week I give my daughter mac n’ cheese and chicken nuggets.

Nowadays, it’s easy to think that I should be feeding my daughter organic, vegan, whatever. Sometimes I just feel like I’m not doing enough… I’m not cooking healthy enough… I’m not spending enough time… My house isn’t clean enough… enough enough enough.

One of the things that I love about my job is the incredible people that we get to meet and interview. One local mom, Katharine Fuchs, who recently lost her mother after a long battle with Alzheimer's, had this to say:

“I wish I could tell her that now just knowing the kind of mother she was, just try to make me be a better mother. Let's let that mess be on the floor. Let's crank up the music and be silly. Let's have cake for breakfast, ya know. Sometimes you just need those moments that my kids will hopefully remember."

Katharine, I loved interviewing you. I love your spirit. You are one incredible mom.

To all the mothers

On this Mother’s Day, I’m even more aware of the incredible miracle of becoming a mother. Our second baby will be here before you know it! From leg cramps to swollen feet to back pain to everything else… It’s all worth it to bring a beautiful life into this world. And what a miracle it is!

And on this Mother’s Day, I’m thinking of ALL the mothers out there. I’m so thankful for you. I appreciate you. You are our mothers, grandmothers, sisters and friends.

For my friends who have had miscarriages and now have beautiful babies at home.

For those who were told they could never have kids and yet somehow, by some miracle they became pregnant.

For those mamas who became mothers through adoption.

For those who have loved and lost and now have little angel babies looking out for all of us.

I know all of these mothers, and YOU make the world a better place.

Thank you for everything you do!

Happy Mother’s Day!

