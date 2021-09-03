Mom starts project to help kids in Monroe through the pandemic

Sharie Maye founded Project G.O.D. as a way to help kids in Monroe get the support they need through the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONROE, North Carolina — The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lot about ourselves. It brought many hardships and also many rare opportunities to start something new.

Seeing how the pandemic was impacting kids in her community, one Monroe, North Carolina, mother created a new program to help children stay on track throughout the uncertainty.

"I lost my job, so I just went for the hills," Sharie Maye the CEO and founder of Project G.O.D told WCNC Charlotte.

Once Maye lost her job, she found herself taking a leap of faith and launching a program to help the youth in her community. As a mother, Maye said the need for mentors, after-school activities, meals, clothes and toiletries is devastating. That's when Project G.O.D., meaning Greater Opportunities Daily, began.

"The need is so drastic here that it’s been just overlooked," Maye said. "When you see things that you can change, I think it would be a tremendous help to just step in and make that change."

Since launching Project G.O.D, they have been able to help 25-30 kids on average every week. They've helped community cleanups, coat drives and even built a community blessing box where families can drop by to pick up non-perishable food items.

"We’re here to uplift, empower and help raise the kids in our community to the best that we can," Maye said, explaining this is just the beginning for the organization.

