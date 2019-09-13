While school-aged children across the county boarded the school buses for the first day of school, residents at Woodridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Monroe, North Carolina put their own fun spin on “back to school pictures.”

Residents posed with back to school boards featuring information including when they graduated, their favorite food and colors, and sage advice to the next generation of students.

Woodridge resident Libby Hess advised students to “stay in school.” Karen Burke told them to “pay attention and ask questions.” And Fred Gibbs encouraged them to “study hard.”

