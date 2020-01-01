MOORESVILLE, N.C. — As 2019 wraps up, many reflect on what they have accomplished in the past year. For some, a big accomplishment was running a race, or finishing a marathon. For one Mooresville man, it was about how much he ran each day.

Tuesday, a Mooresville man celebrated running over 1,000 miles in 365 days. He ran three miles each day -- not taking a single day off.

A group of family and friends got ready for Alan Steighner at Fisher Farm Park on New Year's Eve, to mark the end of a long journey.

"The persistence and perseverance has been nothing short of fantastic," friend Robert Loll said.

His total for the year was 1,095 miles, with his friends running alongside for the last few.

One would think Steighner is a pillar of health, but he hasn't always been a runner. Just last year, the 50-year-old decided to turn his life around.

"I had a hard time getting up, and a little heart episode too," Steighner said. "I figured it was a good time to start something crazy."

That 'something crazy' led him to lose 50 pounds. It was a big accomplishment, and one he says he couldn't do alone.

Next year, Steighner plans to continue a similar tradition.

