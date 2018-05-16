CHARLOTTE, N.C.C -- NASCAR is giving fans the chance of a lifetime in a different kind of competition -- for a good cause.

Behind the wheel at 200 miles per hour might be a real rush, but this kind of opportunity could be a real 'highlight' for adrenaline junkies.

The first 130 people to raise at least $1,000 gets to rappel off the Embassy Suites hotel in uptown on September 26. The proceeds will support education and healthcare services for children in the Charlotte area.

Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, is getting his mind right for the rappel.

"I've been told it's 100 feet," said Kelley, who added he has a fear of heights.

One person who is committed to helping kids in the community -- but not rappelling down a hotel -- is NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

"I ain't jumping off," laughed Richard. "It's going to a heck of a cause. If push comes to shove, I might have to do that but they're going to have to push me pretty hard," said the 'King' of NASCAR.

The racing organization pulled a similar stunt back in November 2017 when 100 people raised more than $200,000 to rappel off Daytona International Speedway.

Now folks in Charlotte have an opportunity to help kids in the community with a reward for working hard.

"That's a really big deal to us because philanthropy is very important to the NASCAR community and Charlotte community, and we're excited to partner with NASCAR to make this reality," said Petty.

Concord's own Bubba Wallace is one of the drivers who will participate -- at Petty's insistence.

"Well, you know, I sign his paychecks," said Petty.

If you would like to sign up, click here.

© 2018 WCNC