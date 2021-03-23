Nonprofit helping kids with life-threatening conditions and their families give illness a time-out

The nonprofit A Kid Again is providing free year-round adventures for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 25 years, the nationwide nonprofit A Kid Again has helped children with life-threatening conditions and their families give illness a time-out.

Through adventures like a day at an amusement park or the zoo, a virtual magic show, or an at-home activity, A Kid Again helps the child with the condition and their loved ones feel a sense of normalcy.

It also helps create positive memories, family support, peer-to-peer connections, and other resources to help families cope with the extended effects of life-threatening conditions.

"It's a chance for them to feel normal, so much of their life is made up of going to doctors visits, going to physical therapy sessions, and being admitted to the hospital," Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Dr. Markita Suttle said.

"These adventures are just fun, it's time for their families to make memories, have an enjoyable time, and feel like any other family out there."

To expand its reach throughout the Carolinas, the nonprofit is partnering with Carowinds to give families ongoing therapeutic relief over a monthly or quarterly period.