GREENVILLE, N.C. — Someone called the Greenville Police Department to file a noise complaint on some neighborhood kids playing basketball.

The police department responded to the call immediately but didn't shut down their game. Officers, rather, stopped to play a few games with the kids.

The police department said on their Facebook page that it's important for kids to be kids.

The interaction was captured by a resident in the neighborhood, Keith Combs. He posted the video to his Facebook page, which is quickly going viral.

