NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, Brittany Leflore got a surprise she didn't see coming.

Leflore’s boyfriend of five years, Ryan Samuels, popped the question and he did it in an unconventional way.

He showed up at her job dressed like a patient and hopped off the surgical table.

"It seemed natural to pop up and surprise her," Samuels said. "We see a lot of horror movies so, I kind of wanted to scare her."

Samuels and Leflore are both surgical technologists. They assist the surgeon in the operating room.

They met around six years and started out as friends, but their chemistry was undeniable.

RELATED: No words - shirtless LSU fan photo bombs live shot

RELATED: Man's extremely relatable post about wife's hours-long Target run goes viral

"I wasn't looking to talk to anyone, but he was very funny,” she said. “Very charismatic — he's the guy at work that everybody loves. We just ended up clicking and he decided to pursue me and I ended up taking the bait."

Five years later and they’re engaged. The couple hasn’t decided on a date yet, but soon they will be the “The Samuels.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.