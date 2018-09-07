CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers' new wide receiver is expecting his third child. Torrey Smith made the announcement on Twitter Monday with a family picture from the beach.

Having a great time on the beach with these 4! Baby Smith is coming 😩😩😩😩 Is it a boy or girl???? pic.twitter.com/XILolNkibP — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 9, 2018

Smith and his wife, Chanel, already have two sons: Torrey "TJ" Jeremiah and Kameron James. There's no word yet if the new baby will be a boy or a girl.

The Panthers added Smith to the roster in March by trading cornerback Daryl Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and later played for the San Francisco 49ers.

During his introductory conference call in the spring, Smith said he and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton have known each other since entering the NFL together in 2011.

“We actually used to work out in the offseason up in Baltimore, so I’ve been familiar with seeing the Panthers camp come through, all the guys getting together to work up there,” Smith said. “So it’s pretty cool to now be a part of that officially instead of just joining in because don’t have a quarterback to throw to me, so I’m excited about that.”

Smith said he knew there was a possibility he would be traded to Carolina. He went on to say the Eagles were very open about trading him and when Carolina was on the short list of destinations, he was pleased.

“I was happy when they told me who the team was because if I had to go anywhere, I wanted to go to a winner, a place that has a chance,” he said. “This is that place for me. I was talking to my agent that if my option wasn’t picked up, this was one of the places I wanted to be.”

The Panthers have made the NFL playoffs four times in the last five years, including three NFC South championships.

© 2018 WCNC