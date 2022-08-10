'We want to be a positive influence' | NC mom works to create kids clothing brand that grows with the child

Generation Joy was created to keep kids comfortable, while also extending the life of clothes beyond one season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is on a mission to make kids' clothing that is durable and won’t break the bank.

The clothing brand is called Generation Joy, and it “is founded by a passion to produce a high quality and durable apparel line for kids,” according to its website.

Morgan South, brand manager for Generation Joy, is a mom of three and knows the growing pains associated with buying kids' clothing.

She decided to use her background in the apparel industry to do something about it.

"I came in with my kids' clothes that I hated, and I threw them on the table,” South said. “I was like they get holes in them. They shrink and then they get thin and you can see their underwear through the back."

It’s how Generation Joy came into existence. South said she saw a gap in the kids' clothing market, with no options for quality children’s clothing that is not going to fall apart but also isn’t going to break the bank.

South said parents are basically left with the options of going to a big box store for items that aren’t quality and may only last one season, or they can buy quality items that are more expensive.

“I would also like quality for every day and not have to spend an entire paycheck to get that,” South added.

Generation Joy is first based on comfort, South said. Secondly, she said it is designed with parents in mind by using durable fabrics and styles that are easily mixed and matched with items already in a child’s wardrobe.

"What are things we can do to extend the life of the product for that child?” South said. “And then also how can we make the fabrics durable enough if they have a brother or sister they want to pass it down to?"

South said the answer is in the clothing brand’s “grow with me” technology; the line features cooling fabrics, cover stitching, and reversible construction.

It also showcases longer-length leggings that cuff and uncuff as a child grows, extended cuff joggers, dolman sleeves with more stretch and width, adaptable waistbands, reinforced knees, and tagless designs.

South said the fabrics are designed to hold up for wash after wash without shrinking or peeling, and they come at a price point of $20 to $28 an item.

"Those components are truly our core differentiators,” South said. “We are really trying to be a quality apparel kids brand that's at an attainable price point for the average household."

The clothing brand also promotes inclusivity and positive messaging through its items.

South said her son was born "differently abled" without a bone in his left arm, and it’s important to her that the clothing brand celebrates all children.

"If we're going to have this platform and be able to make kids' clothing, we want to be a positive influence as well when we're making something that they're just picking because it's cute and comfortable,” South added.

Generation Joy items can be bought online or through select retailers.

South said the brand is partnering with No Kid Hungry during the back-to-school shopping season, and there is an option for shoppers to round up their purchases to make a donation.

