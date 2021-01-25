WCNC Charlotte asked our viewers how they know someone is from the Carolinas. Here's what they said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently posed a simple question to our viewers: "You know you live in the Carolinas when ..." and the jokes were bountiful.

From how you take your barbeque to the quality of driving, people seemed to have a lot of ideas on what it means to be a Carolinian.

So, for your entertainment, here's a bit of what makes the Carolinas home:

The sometimes unpredictable weather

"The weather might call for flip flops and snow boots within 24 hours time." - Tiffany Williams

"When you can have a hurricane, tornado, sunshine, and snow all in one week." - Becky Stager

"When [you] wear a sweater in the morning and a tank top in the afternoon." -Christina Ward

"You have to pack a swimsuit, sunscreen, bug spray, and flip flops in one bag and a fleece jacket, boots, umbrella, hat and gloves in the other bag just in case." - Tiffany J. Solod

"When you get all 4 seasons winter, spring, summer, and fall ... ALL IN ONE WEEK!! If not all, at least 2 minimum except summer. When its summertime it's normally super hot" - Samantha Lambe

"When you know spring is there when your car is completely yellow." - Melissa Miner-Okelberry

Public reaction when the forecast calls for snow

"When Walmart gets closed down for the day over 2 inches of snow and the roads are clear. - James McKinney

"The bread and milk aisle at the grocery store is wiped out when there is a chance of snow flurries." - Chris Rush

"The weather forecasters say snow and an hour later shelves are bare of milk, bread, and eggs." - Jerry Deeter

The absolute importance of "Southern" foods

"When you’re arguing which bbq is better." - Matthew Gilberto

"Hmmm pulled pork and vinegar." - Kelly O'Neil

"Coleslaw and chili on a burger or hot dog." - Ema Jay

"Hot boiled peanuts are at almost every gas station." - Cornbread Earl & Me

"Slaw and pimento cheese on a burger." - Pat Downey Leslie

"When you love biscuits and gravy with livermush. - Trish Byrd

How you give directions

"When someone gives you directions based on where stuff used to be. 'Now keep straight until you get to where the Winn Dixie used to be, then turn right and keep going 'til you get to where A&P used to be. Go on for another 6 minutes and you’ll see a sign for railroad tracks, but there’s no tracks there anymore. When you get to the old Fieldcrest Cannon, take a left and it’ll be on the right where the Table Supply grocery used to be.'" -Erica Blakeney

"Over yonder is a direction."- Carrie Stiefvater Jordan

Having the best of both worlds

"You are close to both the beach and the mountains.- Debbie Ryder Bunting

"When you can see 5 different states from the top of Grandfather Mountain." -Don Cross

"You can have breakfast in the mountains and supper at the beach in the same day."

"When you can be in both states and on a rollercoaster at the same time..." -J Susan Baker

The joy that is Southern hospitality

"Having moved here from Southern California, I must say the kindness of Southerners! That, I love a good conversation with a stranger. South Carolina has provided that in spades!!" - Karen Geer

"There are still wide open places, fields, and people wave even if they don't know you." -Rebecca Swope

"Everybody says ‘Hey’" - Judy Quigley

"You ask someone how it’s going and you are taking for 30 mins." - Nicola Maglodi

"When you're 'ma'am' to everybody." - Jane Clark Scherf

"Nice folks greet you and open the door for you at gas stations." - Vedder Jones

Not to mention Carolina's claims to fame ...

"There's a Bojangles on every corner." - Richard Washington III

"You’re either a Tar Heel fan or 'Dookie!' Go Heels." - Allen Seagle

"Cheerwine is on the menu in restaurants." - Donna Giroux Glenn

"When you gotta have that Sundrop first thing in the morning instead of coffee!" - Rachel Shankle Stuart

"When you only recognize 2 shades of blue!" - Kathy Moore