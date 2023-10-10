'Feel at home' | Cultural ambassadors providing bridge for communication gap in health care

Novant Health's cultural ambassadors program helps patients whose first language is not English navigate the health care system.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Navigating the health care system can be challenging for many Spanish-speaking patients. Novant Health is bridging this communications gap by providing better support for its patients through a cultural ambassador program.

Angelica Escalante is from El Salvador and comes to Novant Health regularly for checkups.

“About three months ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Escalante said.

Before she relied on phone interpreters for appointments, but she feels more confident now having someone beside her.

“I can ask what I need to ask and get the questions answered by any doctor,” Escalante said.

Novant Health’s cultural ambassadors help patients from different countries navigate the health care system.

“Having somebody that can speak their language, understand their needs, understand their culture as well helps them feel at home,” Eduardo Egizabal said.

Eduardo Egizabal supervises the language and cultural services department. He said ambassadors’ main purpose is to build relationships with their patients.

Ruby Ortiz first stepped into this role unofficially when she was 8 years old.

“I was interpreting for my parents at all their appointments,” Ortiz said. “Missing school to go to appointments with them.”

She said her experience helps her relate with her patients. Her relationship with them extends beyond their medical diagnosis.

Ortiz, like many cultural ambassadors, provides her patients access to resources.

“There’s so much help in the community that they’re unaware of,” Ortiz said. “Just being able to open that barrier and letting them know you’re not alone.”

Novant Health has ambassadors for multiple languages in Charlotte including French, Vietnamese and American Sign Language.