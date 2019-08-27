CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Oprah Winfrey is expected to speak at a UNCF luncheon in Charlotte next month.

The American media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer and philanthropist is the keynote speaker for the now sold out "2019 Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon."

The event will be held on September 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westin in uptown Charlotte.

According to the UNCF website, the luncheon is a signature fundraising event for UNCF, named in honor of beloved friend and volunteer, Dr. Maya Angelou.

“We are elated to have Oprah Winfrey join us as we continue to honor the legacy of Dr. Angelou and celebrate 75 years of impact at UNCF,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Her commitment to the next generation of leaders—especially young women of color—mirrors our efforts in closing the educational gap to ensure better futures for us all.”

During the Luncheon, women who are leaders and who have brought positive recognition locally, statewide and nationally will receive the distinguished Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Award.

“Oprah Winfrey inspires us to live a purposeful life,” said Tiffany Jones, area development director, UNCF Charlotte. “As the Charlotte community comes together to raise a half a million dollars to send students to and through college, we are guaranteed an electrifying day for a great cause—education.”

Presented by UNCF Charlotte.

Honorees include:

Tiffany Eubanks-Sanders , senior vice president and market sales executive – Bank of America

, senior vice president and market sales executive – Bank of America Madelyn L. Caple , regional managing director and senior vice president – Wells Fargo

, regional managing director and senior vice president – Wells Fargo Tish Guerin , director of player wellness – Carolina Panthers; owner – Transitions Management Group

, director of player wellness – Carolina Panthers; owner – Transitions Management Group Joan Zimmerman, CEO – Southern Shows, Inc.

