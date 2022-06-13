Camp SOAR encouraging Special Olympics athletes to try new sports

Bob Bowler, the founder of Camp SOAR, wanted to help Special Olympic athletes enjoy a camping experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp SOAR is back for its 21st year. Through all the ups and downs, the participants don’t have to pay due to generous sponsorships.

Camp SOAR, which stands for Special Olympics Athletic Retreat, is hosted at the Levine Jewish Community Center in South Charlotte. The purpose of this retreat is to encourage current Special Olympics athletes to try new sports and to keep them interactive with others.

Bob Bowler, the founder of Camp SOAR, wanted to help Special Olympic athletes enjoy a camping experience. He also told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle that he saw the need for a camp as no other camp would accept these campers because of their disabilities.

With a combination of indoor and outdoor activities, campers get to have a great experience to kick off their summer. Some of the activities include basketball, soccer, fitness, dance, and arts and crafts. Bowler hopes these campers will build on social skills.

Not only do the campers get a good lesson, but the volunteers do too. Charlotte Soccer Academy had members of the teams and staff out sharing a few tips with the athletes attending the camp.

“This camp is a wonderful opportunity for our kids to give back to the community,” director of coaching Brian Moore said, adding the event allows kids to take a break and “show their personality.”

