Father and son fishing trips turned into a book

“How to Catch a Bully Fish” was inspired by a six year old's creative mind and a father’s passion to be a great dad.

TROUTMAN, N.C. — An Iredell County boy and his father have written a children's book about their fishing trips together. The six-year-old from Troutman read the book to WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle during a recent visit.

Xavier Zsarmani Sr. and his son XJ told Sprinkle they enjoy fishing together because they find it relaxing and calming. It also gives the father and son, who are identified in this story for clarity with their first names, enjoy the quality time together.

On one of the fishing outings, Xavier recorded videos of them fishing together. While rewatching those videos later, he came up with the idea of making XJ's story into a book.

"'What do you think about writing a book about the bully fish?'" Xavier recalled asking his son.

The book, “How To Catch a Bully Fish," is a story about bullying in school.

"A bully fish goes to school and bullies his friends," XJ told Sprinkle.

The words in the book are based on real-life conversations from their fishing adventures. The pictures are meant to look like Xaiver and XJ.

“I didn’t want to look like the Bugs Bunny cartoon," Xavier said. "I wanted to look like us."

