Pro basketball player creates a Charlotte summer league

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the summertime, there can be limited options for organized sports. To overcome those limitations, Al’Lonzo Coleman, a 6 foot 8 inches tall forward who played on a European basketball team, developed a special seven-week program for his hometown.

Playing at the pro level gave Coleman a vision and mission to give back to the community he cares so much about. He grew up in Charlotte and has played the sport since he was five. He knew the city had a rich sports culture and deep roots in the basketball community.

Queen City Pro-Am allows people from all walks of life to come together and enjoy the game of basketball. The fans very much enjoy the highly competitive and exciting games.

The summer basketball league consists of both professional and amateur players who love the game. For Coleman, it’s an opportunity to use his skills to keep people engaged.

Coleman said this is the time for pros to come home during the off-season and play in front of a crowd that normally does not have a chance to see the players in action.

“It’s honestly great to come back in the summer to be able to play with people in the area, and play in front of your family,” Coleman told WCNC Charlotte.

QCPA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has two main goals:

Showcase outstanding basketball talent in a family-friendly environment Give back to the community, especially our youth.

QCPA offers mentoring, community engagement activities and support programs centered on mental health and education. Interns and volunteers who share QCPA’s vision have been an integral part of its success.