CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

The Los Angeles Rams' high-octane offense sputtered all night long and quarterback Jared Goff looked downright confused by the Patriots' defense in a 13-3 loss in Super Bowl 53.

With the win, Tom Brady became the first NFL player to win six Super Bowls and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is the oldest coach to ever win a Super Bowl at 66. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP after a 10-catch, 141-yard game.

No Super Bowl had gone into the fourth quarter without a touchdown. This one did, tied 3-3 — even though these teams combined to average over 60 points a game. It finished as the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.

Adam Levine opened the show with the group's smash hit "Harder to Breathe." Then characters from Spongebob Squarepants appeared on the video screens and for a moment, it looked like a "Sweet Victory" for millions of cartoon fans. But it turned out to be an elaborate introduction for rapper Travis Scott, who gave the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium a few bars from "Sicko Mode."

Atlanta rapper and half of Outkast (sorry, there wasn't a reunion), Big Boi, rolled into the stadium and performed "The Way You Move."

Needless to say, social media was split on how to feel about the show.

A bill that would ban drivers in South Carolina from holding cellphones in their hands has passed its first hurdle. A House subcommittee approved the bill Tuesday, sending it on to the House Education and Public Works Committee.

The proposal would fine drivers $200 for using a cellphone or other electronic device in their hands. Drivers could talk on the phone with a hands-free device or use the GPS app on their phone or other electronic device as long as they entered their destination before driving.

Danilla Mitzia “Missy” Bethea, 30, of Rockingham was charged with 10 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of felony false reports to a law enforcement agency pertaining to a missing child.

The newborn, Lee Ann, was believed to be in danger and not in the care of Morrison. Deputies said they had reasonable suspicion to believe the mom is operating under an alias.

Late Friday, investigators said April and Lee Ann Morrison never existed, and the photo of the baby that was used was taken off social media.

Police found 30-year-old Deonte Lamar Phifer dead from gunshot wounds after a caller reported a shooting to police around 4:18 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 704-920-4000. A reward is available for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case.