Pineville PD joins county-wide child trauma unit

It's a program that started by CMPD in the 90's to seek solutions to community trauma by being proactive.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking solutions in our community, expanding a county-wide program that started in 1996.  The Child Development Community Policing Program is focused on treatment for children and families after a traumatic incident.  It's all about linking families to continued resources.

The program is a collaboration between trained officers and clinicians to respond to violence and other traumas immediately. This response begins with an officer arriving on the scene, recognizing the potential psychological trauma for a child or family and calling a clinician. 

Stacey Butler, the program's director, explains that it helps officers' mental health, giving them an outlet when they come across a scene where they need an expert.

"They don't walk away wondering what happened or worrying about that child. Now we know that there getting good care after something horrible happened," said Butler.

There are 13 clinicians now embedded within CMPD's 13 patrol divisions. They have added other departments, including Huntersville and Pineville.  

The officer-clinician relationship offers specialized care to help a victim get to a safe place and prevent serious issues that could affect the child later in life.

"We recognize, hey there's something here.  We can't fix it but we know who can. We need to get the scene safe and get them in touch with someone who can help them," said Sergeant Josh Harb with the Pineville Police.

Matthews and Mint Hill police departments are also preparing to join the program.

